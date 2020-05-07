‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin Featured In Preview Of New Justin Bieber-Ariana Grande Collab

With just hours to go before the world premiere of Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U”, his new collaboration with Ariana Grande, he shared a preview of the new track on Instagram — featuring a “Tiger King” cameo.

In a video Bieber posted on social media, Carole Baskin and husband Howard Baskin are shown swaying to a slow-groove beat, likely taken from “Stuck With U”.

As they dance, Baskin gazes beatifically at her husband, with both attired in leopard-print robes while wearing hats resembling cats’ heads.

RELATED: ‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin Responds After Being Duped Into Interview By YouTubers Playing Clips Of Jimmy Fallon

Throughout it all, the Baskins are holding an actual cat, who doesn’t appear to be all that into it.

“Tonight. #stuckwithu. He ain’t going nowhere,” Bieber writes in the caption.

The Baskins’ participation apparently came as a surprise to Grande.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Teases Justin Bieber Collab With Sweet Video Of COVID-19 Frontline Workers

“For the record, i did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video,” writes Grande in a Twitter response to Bieber’s tweet, “but. nonetheless. it exists and that’s ….. unique.”

for the record, i did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video. but. nonetheless. it exists and that’s ….. unique.

anyway, 7.5 hours ! — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 7, 2020

Bieber first teased the song last week, telling his Instagram followers that “proceeds from the sales and streams of #StuckwithU will fund grants and scholarships for children of first responders who have been impacted by COVID-19 in partnership with the First Responders Children’s Foundation.”