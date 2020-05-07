Netflix Hilariously Fires Back At Meme Complaining Its Shows Have Too Many Gay Characters, Other Networks Join In

Apparently there are some people who take issue with Netflix’s inclusive nature when it comes to LGBTQ representation in its series.

In fact, one critic of the streaming service took to social media recently to offer a homophobic “SpongeBob SquarePants”-themed meme.

In the doctored still from the animated show, Patrick the starfish (representing Netflix) is trying to stuff a massive pumpkin (representing “an unnecessary gay character”) into a funnel jammed into the mouth of SpongeBob, who represents “any new series.”

Netflix responded head on, retweeting the meme with a pointed message.

“Sorry you have yet to realize that every gay person is very necessary,” reads the tweet.

sorry you have yet to realize that every gay person is very necessary https://t.co/xTOEcLWryc — Netflix (@netflix) May 6, 2020

Other networks and streaming services followed Netflix’s lead, offering their own similar comments, including Amazon Prime Video, Freeform and actress Yvette Nicole Brown.

Social media for @netflix walking away from hitting “tweet” like… 👏 pic.twitter.com/IZR5x8SuwE — Logo 🏳️‍🌈 (@LogoTV) May 6, 2020

Woooow. Wack opinions like this are the reason gay characters are overly necessary. Keep it up, @netflix. 🏳️‍🌈❤️ pic.twitter.com/gzhUyVXlrk — Freeform (@FreeformTV) May 7, 2020