Arnold Schwarzenegger Shows Off His Impressive Flexibility In Gag Instagram Video

Arnold Schwarzenegger is here to remind you not to forget to stretch.

The former Mr. Olympia turned to Instagram on Thursday with a video bringing home the importance of stretching.

“Flexibility is just as important as weight training itself, so here we go,” Schwarzenegger said while doing what appeared to be splits on a kitchen counter.

“Suck it up, in with your arms, and then bend over slowly to the side,” he instructed while reaching for his “right foot” before repeating the movement on his left side.

“Anyway,” he continued, walking away from the counter leaving his fake split legs behind. “I feel really flexible today, feeling really proud of myself.”