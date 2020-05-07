First Look At Patton Oswalt’s New Netflix Standup Special ‘I Love Everything’

Patton Oswalt is back with a new standup comedy special for Netflix, offering his hilarious take on the world around him.

“Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything” finds the comic tackling an array of subject matter, from turning 50 to buying a house to experiencing existential dread at Denny’s.

“Like the ancient grains of Babylon, Patton provides a healthy dose of witticism in his newest Netflix comedy special, ‘Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything’,” reads the official Netflix synopsis.

“Enjoy yourself as the Emmy and Grammy winning comedian reflects on hilarious existential anecdotes after recently embracing his 50s, which includes attending his daughter’s second-grade art show that cost him the chance to board a full-scale Millennium Falcon or how buying a house is like hiring a suicide squad of superhuman subcontractors,” the synopsis continues.

As a bonus for fans, viewers will want to stick around after the credits for “Bob Rudin: Oddities & Rarities”, a new one-hour comedy special produced by Oswalt himself.

"Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything" premieres on