The Tenors Honour Moms In Emotional New Mother’s Day Song ‘Mother’

The Tenors are honouring moms everywhere with the release of their new Mother’s Day single “Mother”.

The Canadian vocal trio — consisting of Victor Micallef, Fraser Walters, and Clifton Murray — told ET Canada they had been discussing writing a song about mothers for a long time, but wanted to get it right.

“After years of writing and creating music together as a brotherhood, it seems we were finally ready to honour mothers the best way we know how,” they said, revealing the inspiration came from a quote they came across: “The moment a child is born, the mother is also born.”

“We also connected deeply with that quote because two of The Tenors’ wives gave birth last year,” the added. “Needless to say, all of this mother energy in The Tenors’ world added to the importance of celebrating the most important women in our lives, our moms and our wives.

The original plan was to release the song in 2021, “but we came to the realization that this song could make a difference right now more than ever. So many people are separated from their mothers and there are mothers working as essential workers, nurses and doctors who can’t be around their own children for fear of passing on the virus… We wanted to shine a spotlight on the connection we all have to our mothers and say it right now. You never know what tomorrow will bring or how much time we have to say the things we need to say to the ones we love.”

The Tenor encourage fans to celebrate Mother’s Day by making a donation to the B.C. Women’s Health Foundation’s COVID-19 response fund.