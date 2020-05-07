New Clip From Disney Singalong Will Have You Feeling ‘Problem Free’

The next Disney Singalong will leave you feeling “problem-free”.

Off the success of the first Disney Singalong, they are coming back for round two of fun from your living room all while supporting Feeding America.

In a teaser clip released before Sunday’s event, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover and Walter Russell III all joined in for “The Lion King”‘s hit song “Hakuna Matata”.

RELATED: Singers Revealed For All-New ‘Disney Family Singalong: Volume II’ For Mother’s Day

“The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” will be opened by Kermit, Miss Piggy and the rest of “The Muppets” before stars such as Halsey (“Part Of Your World”), Chloe x Halle (“Almost There”), Jennifer Hudson and John Legend {Beauty And The Beast”), Idina Menzel (“A Whole New World”), Katy Perry (“Baby Mine”) and Shakira (“Try Everything”) get you singing along to your favourite Disney tunes.

“The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” will take place on May 10 at 7 p.m EDT and will be available on streaming platforms come May 12.