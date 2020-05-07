Liam Hemsworth Spends His Morning Singing ‘Out Loud’

Liam Hemsworth is a morning person.

While speaking with People about his daily routine, Hemsworth noted that he wakes up really early.

“For some reason, when I wake up, which is usually 5:30, 6:30 AM, I wake up with a lot of energy,” he said. “There’s yelling. There’s screaming. There’s singing. I get really excited. Usually, especially at the moment, none of those things happen, but I wake up with an extraordinary amount of excitement.”

He added, “Most mornings I sing out loud.”

Yet the Australian actor never has a song in mind. “I am the music,” he joked.

“It’s usually gibberish as well. It’s not an actual song,” he added. “It’s just me making things up and trying to wake whoever else is in the house.”