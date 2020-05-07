‘Community’ Cast Reuniting For Virtual Table Read To Benefit Coronavirus Relief Efforts

“Community” is coming back to bring some joy to your quaran-dean!

The cast of the cult-favourite NBC comedy is reuniting for a virtual table read and Q&A to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts on May 18, Variety announced Thursday.

Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Donald Glover, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong, as well as creator Dan Harmon, will participate in the event, marking Glover’s first “Community” appearance since he left the show in season 5.

The cast is set to read the season 5 episode “Cooperative Polygraphy,” a bottle episode in which the study group gathers in the library after Pierce’s (Chevy Chase) funeral to hear what he’s left them in his will, courtesy of an eccentric estate executor (played by Walton Goggins, who will not be a part of the table read).

The table read and a Q&A of fan questions will air Monday, May 18, at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET on Sony Pictures TV’s YouTube page. Fans can submit their questions for the Q&A on social media using #AskCommunity and the tag @CommunityTV.

Sony will be contributing to two charities on behalf of the “Community” family — José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods, both of which are helping feed frontline workers and vulnerable communities amid the coronavirus pandemic — and fans will be asked to donate as well, if they are able, to the “Community” fund.

“Community”, which premiered in 2009, followed seven unlikely strangers who meet in a study group at community college. The show quickly became a cult hit, spinning brilliantly clever storylines from the mind of Harmon and the talents of its star-studded cast.

While the series finally came to Netflix on April 1, true Greendale fans know the ultimate goal is “six seasons and a movie!”

“Oh, it’s happening. We’re filming it now. We have a budget of $250 million. We’re shooting it in Costa Rica. It’s taking place on a large pirate ship,” McHale joked of a “Community” feature when ET chatted with him last month. “Well, I hope it happens. I know that Alison Brie tweeted she got a call from Sony and I think there’s a world where it happens, but as you know, a lot has to happen. Scripts have to be written, actors have to be available. I mean, all these steps.”

“I would do it in a New York minute,” he continued, adding, “It’s going to be hard to get a hold of Donald [Glover]… Obviously, Donald became — I mean, I think people on Mercury know who he is. I know that he’s the busiest person I know. You know, your John Olivers and obviously Alison, I mean, everyone has gone on to do shows.”

“I know that Dan wants to do it, and I know that he’s got so much ‘Rick and Morty’ to do as well,” McHale also noted. “So I don’t know when he’s going to find the time. But I’d love to do it.”

See more in the video below.

MORE FROM ET:

Joel McHale Talks ‘Community’ Movie and His ‘Darkest Timeline’ Podcast With Ken Jeong (Exclusive)

Alison Brie on How ‘GLOW’ Changed Her ‘Mindset’ on Body Confidence (Exclusive)

Donald Glover Says His Son Was Excited to See ‘Lion King’ Because of Beyonce (Exclusive)