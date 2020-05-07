Demi Lovato Releases ‘Emo Version’ Of ‘I Love Me’ Featuring Travis Barker

Demi Lovato released a new version of her song “I Love Me”.

On Wednesday, Lovato tweeted out the “emo version” of her song with the help of Travis Barker of Blink-182.

Lovato first dropped the track in early March calling it “fun and lighthearted” with “a positive upbeat message” while speaking with Ellen DeGeneres.

Lovato also recently released “I’m Ready” with Sam Smith and appeared on the Disney Singalong where she duetted with Michael Bublé for the “Cinderella” classic “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes”.