Cobie Smulders Revives Robin Sparkles For New Quarantine Version Of ‘HIMYM’ Favourite ‘Let’s Go To The Mall’

Leave it to a washed-up teenage Canadian pop star to make everyone’s day.
That’s right, “How I Met Your Mother” fan favourite Robin Sparkes (a.k.a. Cobie Smulders) is back with a brand-new quarantine-themed version of her vintage hit “Let’s Go to the Mall”.
As Smulders — who accompanies herself on piano — points in out the rewritten lyrics in this new version, nobody’s going to the mall, because it’s been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the new lyrics implore listeners to “Let’s all stay home today.”
RELATED: Cobie Smulders Sings ‘Let’s Go To The Mall’ For Jake Johnson
“Hey there Jessica, long time Tory, we can’t go to the mall, I’m so sorry,” she sings in the reimagined lyrics. “Keep on those jelly bracelets, and that cool graffiti coat, ’cause the mall is in our hearts, that’s what it’s all about.”
Other choice lines include “I’m gonna isolate ’til Canada Day” and “We’ll go to the mall when it’s safe for y’all,” along with a reference to Timbits and rhyming “Benetton skirt” with “Alanis concert.”
View this post on Instagram
Welp. Here it is. I hope it takes your mind off some things. It certainly did for me! A huge thank you to Craig Thomas and Carter Bays for the new lyrics. And to Brian Kim, who helped compose this song originally. He wrote this new piano version and then rewrote it when it was too challenging for me. It was a wonderful journey down memory lane. If you are able and willing please donate to the following charities. There are links in my Stories. @savethechildren @canadahelps @dailybreadTO Thank you to @20thcenfoxtv #himym #robinsparkles #letsallstayathome @justinpjtrudeau #waynegretzky
Along with shoutouts to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canadian NHL icon Wayne Gretzky, the “Stumptown” star also encourages everyone to donate to charities Save the Children, Daily Bread and Canada Helps.
Meanwhile, for old time’s sake Smulders also shared the “HIMYM” video for the Robin Sparkles original — watch: