Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary: ‘We’ve Been Through A Lot’

Congratulations to Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott, who celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on Thursday, May 7.

Spelling took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of the couples, along with some sweet words for her husband.

“I can’t believe today is our 14 year anniversary! This pic of @imdeanmcdermott and I was taken just 6 months after we got married on May 7, 2006,” she wrote.

RELATED: Tori Spelling Is ‘Sick’ & Out Of Toilet Paper: ‘We Have 7 Butts To Wipe’

“I was preggers with our first babe Liam. Now, 14 years later we have 5 beautiful kiddos together. Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau are true creations of our love and passion for each other. Beautiful blends of the two of us. And, I have my bonus son Jack who I love & adore!” said Spelling, referencing McDermott’s son from his previous marriage to Canadian TV personality Mary Jo Eustace.

Spelling also sent a shoutout to the family’s menagerie, which includes “6 piggies, 2 bearded dragons, and a guinea pig. Our lives are chaotic but always fun and never boring!”

RELATED: Tori Spelling Sets The Record Straight On Her Plastic Surgeries

She concluded by thanking McDermott “for being my chosen human in this lifetime. My partner in crime and my best friend. You are an amazing papa bear and I love that you always have my back no matter what! Thank you for loving me and I promise I am still fun! Life just gets stressful sometimes but thru it all we have each other. One day we will get back to Fiji where we became husband and wife and started our journey of a lifetime. I love you with all my heart and soul.”

McDermott also marked the occasion with an Instagram post.

“We’ve been through a lot in 14 years and we’re still going strong. Like the song says ‘look how far we’ve come after all,'” McDermott wrote, accompanying a remix of the couple’s 2008 music video for their single “In Love”, in which they’re costumed as such famous couples as Sonny and Cher, Lucy and Ricky Ricardo of “I Love Lucy” and Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love.

RELATED: Dean McDermott Shares The Secret To Keeping Married Life Hot And Fun, Says ‘It’s Still On’ With Wife Tori Spelling

“Happy Anniversary Babe,” he added. “I wouldn’t wanna live without ya.”