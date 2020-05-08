Gwyneth Paltrow, Emily Blunt & More Celebs Read Texts From Their Moms On ‘Kimmel’

Getting hilarious texts from your mom is a universal experience.

On Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the host shared a brand-new edition of “Celebrities Read Texts From Their Moms”, and the results were amazing.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared odd texts from her mom about the temperature of her pool, while Will Arnett’s mom texted about using the pause button to talk while watching “The Crown”.

“Oh, I forgot that you could utilize the pause button,” Arnett laughed.

Elle Fanning’s mom sent her a long text featuring elaborate instructions on safely jumping into ocean sand bars.

Emily Blunt’s mom sent her a message reading, “Dearest boop,” and then described falling down a set of stairs while vacuuming.

“Thought my arm was broken but just badly bruised,” she wrote. “Phew. I finished the day with a lovely Thai meal with Seb.”

Blunt joked, “She does all her own stunts.”