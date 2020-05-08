Prince Charles And Camilla Lead The U.K. In 2-Minute Silence, Lay Wreath & Flowers On 75th Anniversary Of VE Day

Prince Charles and Camilla led the U.K. in a two-minute silence to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) Friday.

The Prince of Wales laid a wreath and the Duchess of Cornwall put down some flowers to remember those who died in the Second World War.

After leading the nation in a two-minute silence on #VEDay75, The Prince of Wales lays a wreath and The Duchess of Cornwall lays flowers in remembrance of those who died in the Second World War. pic.twitter.com/mZJgc2WBtW — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) May 8, 2020

RELATED: Camilla And Prince Charles Celebrate 100th Birthday Of Veteran Captain Tom Moore

Prince William and Kate Middleton then marked the special day by pointing out:

Today marks the 75th anniversary of VE Day — 75 years since the guns fell silent at the end of the Second World War in Europe. On this day millions of people took to the streets and pubs to celebrate peace, mourn their loved ones, and to hope for the future. #VEDay75 pic.twitter.com/Vjv9faqXcK — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 8, 2020

RELATED: Prince Charles Is Watching Funny Viral Videos In Isolation, Proving Royals Are Just Like Us

The Royal Family’s Twitter account also shared:

Today is the 75th anniversary of VE Day: the day when people across the Commonwealth marked the end of war in Europe with a mixture of jubilation and quiet reflection on the many sacrifices which had been made for peace. pic.twitter.com/vhJvmW7fg3 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2020

In a few moments we will pause to remember the sacrifice of the British and Allied peoples, remembering particularly those who would never return home. #VEDay75 #WeWillRememberThem #ThisIsYourVictory pic.twitter.com/dVHqJYqhpJ — British Army (@BritishArmy) May 8, 2020

Numerous street parties will be held across the U.K. Friday to mark the anniversary, with people still following the social distancing rules.