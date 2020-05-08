Prince Charles And Camilla Lead The U.K. In 2-Minute Silence, Lay Wreath & Flowers On 75th Anniversary Of VE Day

Prince Charles and Camilla led the U.K. in a two-minute silence to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) Friday.
The Prince of Wales laid a wreath and the Duchess of Cornwall put down some flowers to remember those who died in the Second World War.
RELATED: Camilla And Prince Charles Celebrate 100th Birthday Of Veteran Captain Tom Moore
Prince William and Kate Middleton then marked the special day by pointing out:
RELATED: Prince Charles Is Watching Funny Viral Videos In Isolation, Proving Royals Are Just Like Us
The Royal Family’s Twitter account also shared:
Numerous street parties will be held across the U.K. Friday to mark the anniversary, with people still following the social distancing rules.