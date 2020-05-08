Rob Lowe Claims ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Will ‘Ruin’ His ‘Sex Drive For The Next 50 Years’ In First Episode Of ‘Celebrity Watch Party’

It turns out celebrities reacting to “Dr. Pimple Popper” is fantastic Thursday night entertainment.

Fox premiered episode 1 of “Celebrity Watch Party”, with Rob Lowe, Meghan Trainor, Tyra Banks, and “Growing Up Hip Hop” stars Romeo Miller and Master P starring on the show.

Lowe had some of the best reactions to “Dr. Pimple Popper”, with the actor screaming: “This is ruining my sex drive for the next 50 years” while watching the show with his sons.

Miller and Master P, on the other hand, didn’t seem too bothered by the squeezing of cysts. However, Trainor and Banks definitely weren’t fans of the show.

The celebs also watched “The Masked Singer”.

See some of the online reaction to the first ep of the show below.

#Fox #CelebrityWatchParty is the best thing during #Quarantine thus far. Check it out if you can. The wife and I watched it tonight and fucking laughed our asses off! — Natacha Veronique (@mzqueenie2u) May 8, 2020

Never will I ever watch pimple popper with celebs…. again. 🤮#CelebrityWatchParty — Samantha (@Samantha5079) May 8, 2020

So #CelebrityWatchParty was more fun than I thought it would be and it’s just the kind of dumb distraction I need right now. — Joe Patrick (@joepatrick116) May 8, 2020