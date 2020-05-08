Bob Dylan Drops New Song ‘False Prophet’ From His First Album Of Original Music In 8 Years

Bob Dylan fans have a lot of reasons to be excited.

RELATED: Bob Dylan Compares Himself To Anne Frank And Indiana Jones In New Song ‘I Contain Multitudes’

On Friday, the legendary folk artist released “False Prophet”, his third song off the upcoming album Rough and Rowdy Ways, out June 19.

The album will be Dylan’s first to feature original songs in eight years, following 2012’s Tempest.

“False Prophet” is a guitar-forward track with world-weary lyrics like, “I ain’t no false prophet. I just know what I know.”

RELATED: Bob Dylan Surprises With First Original Song In 8 Years About JFK Assassination

Dylan has previously released the songs “Murder Most Foul” and “I Contain Multitudes” from the album.

Rough and Rowdy Ways will be Dylan’s 37th studio album, coming 57 years after his debut LP.