Demi Lovato Confirms Max Ehrich Romance With A Kiss In ‘Stuck With U’ Music Video

They don’t seem to mind being stuck together one bit! Demi Lovato has seemingly confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Max Ehrich. The 27-year-old “I Love Me” singer made a telling cameo in pals Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” music video, which debuted Thursday night.

The video features a variety of people and couples — both celebrity and not — spending time together in quarantine for the coronavirus pandemic. Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband, Brad Falchuk, are seen dancing at one point, as are sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, and many more.

But it was Lovato and Ehrich first dancing together and then kissing that got fans excited. The pair had a very romantic setup with a starry night sky projection cast on the ceiling as they slow danced to the lovey new tune. The singer has been spotted several times with the “Young and the Restless” actor, but this is her first public confirmation of their rumoured romance.

Lovato posted a kissing screenshot from the video to her Instagram Story, tagging Ehrich. She also shared a video of their starry sky projection as she belted out Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon”, singing, “In other words I love you,” as Ehrich could be heard laughing in the background.

In early March, Lovato described herself as “single as hell” in a Harper’s Bazaar interview. But later that month, ET learned that Lovato and Ehrich had begun dating. Shortly after, Lovato accidentally made a cameo in Ehrich’s Instagram Live video, quickly rushing out of the frame to avoid being seen, but the damage was already done.

They’ve since been spotted out grocery shopping together and leaving flirty comments on one another’s social media posts.

Lovato wasn’t the only one confirming her relationship status in the “Stuck With U” music video. After spending most of the video singing in bed with her dog, Grande then dances with and kisses her rumoured love Dalton Gomez at the end of the clip.

