Tim McGraw Debuts Music Video For Timely New Single ‘I Called Mama’

Tim McGraw is reminding everyone to call their moms.

In advance of Mother’s Day, the country superstar debuted a special song titled “I Called Mama”, and on Tuesday he unveiled the new music video for the single.

The timely new track is a special reminder of the importance of home and family connection, especially during these times.

“On the one hand, this song is literally, ‘Hey, call your mom.’ On the other hand, you look at a time like this, there are real hardships for everyone, and it’s a great reminder that hearing someone’s voice who knows you and loves you can help you get through anything,” says the Grammy Award winner.

He adds: “I think it’s at these very difficult times that music can help and the power of a song can give someone a moment of clarity or comfort, or just a smile. Especially now, when we seem to need it more than ever.”

“I Called Mama” is the singer’s first bit of new music since returning to Big Machine Records earlier this year.

McGraw is also asking fans to send in videos and photos of their moms to be included in the music video, set for release later this month.