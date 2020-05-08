Courteney Cox Tells Jimmy Kimmel About Daughter Coco’s Flatulent Mother’s Day Gift

Courteney Cox paid a virtual visit to Thursday’s at-home edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, and the subject of Mother’s Day came up.

After host Jimmy Kimmel asked Cox what her 15-year-old daughter Coco has planned for Mother’s Day, she responded by declaring her happiness that gag-gift chain Spencer’s isn’t open during the pandemic.

“Last year, Coco got me a book, I think The Sound of Farts,” Cox explained. “I love farts, I do. I love a fart joke. But I don’t want that. I want to have a nice handwritten letter, something talking about her feelings for me.”

Cox also revealed that while quarantining she’s been “cooking so much I’m exhausted from cooking,” and she’s been communicating via Zoom with a professional chef who’s helping her perfect various types of cuisine.

In another part of the segment, Cox joined Kimmel to thank this week’s Health Care Heroes, mother-and-daughter nurses Uchenna and Ona, who travelled from Arkansas to New York to lend their assistance.

Cox and Kimmel surprised the pair — and all the other nurses staying in their hotel — with authentic New York-style pizza from Brooklyn, along with $10,000 in cash and an array of gifts.