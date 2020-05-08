‘Outlander’ Stars Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Discuss ‘Unsettling’ Season 5 Finale: ‘People Are Going To Be Shocked’

“Outlander” stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe discuss the much-loved show ahead of the season 5 finale in a new interview with Parade.

Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser, and Balfe (Claire Randall), insist fans have a lot to look forward to in the finale, which is set to air May 10.

“It’s a very strong finale, quite stylized and quite unsettling,” Heughan shares. “I think people are going to be pretty shocked as well. If you’ve read the books, you know what happens, but the way we’ve shot it is exciting.”

The pair also get asked whether they’ll be staying on for another season, to which Balfe replies: “If people are still watching and the writing is still good, why wouldn’t we stay on?”

Heughan reveals he’s learned a lot shooting the series, filmed in Scotland, including horseback riding, sword fighting, how to dance the Highland fling, and how to run a printing press.

However, he says learning the Gaelic language was the hardest.

“It’s a really strong part of who Jamie is, and it’s his first language,” the actor says.

