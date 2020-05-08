Noah Cyrus Is Sick Of Being Criticized Online, Unleashes Twitter Rant Aimed At Haters

Noah Cyrus has run out of patience with social media trolls who criticize her online.
On Thursday night, the younger sister of Miley Cyrus shared on Twitter a sharp message for her critics, admitting she is “so f**king tired” of people “commenting on every damn thing i do…”
She then got more specific, taking aim at “a lot of you who don’t like me or the way i look.”
She added: “You guys have made it very clear since i was probably younger than 12,” and asked trolls to take it easy on children so they’re not forced to “grow up with that kinda hatred. it f**ks someone up…”
She also announced the imminent arrival of some new music, “and yall can get the f**k over it.”
Back in March, Cyrus unveiled a single “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus”.
“Religion or spirituality can mean many different things to many different people,” Cyrus said in a press release. “This song is not about or for one religion or belief system. Jesus basically represents a greater understanding and knowledge that everything has its purpose and everything will work itself out the way it’s supposed to.”