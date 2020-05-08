Noah Cyrus Is Sick Of Being Criticized Online, Unleashes Twitter Rant Aimed At Haters

Noah Cyrus has run out of patience with social media trolls who criticize her online.

On Thursday night, the younger sister of Miley Cyrus shared on Twitter a sharp message for her critics, admitting she is “so f**king tired” of people “commenting on every damn thing i do…”

im so fucking tired of yall commenting on every damn thing i do since i was a fucking kid. yall are gon say im breathing wrong next. — Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) May 8, 2020

She then got more specific, taking aim at “a lot of you who don’t like me or the way i look.”

She added: “You guys have made it very clear since i was probably younger than 12,” and asked trolls to take it easy on children so they’re not forced to “grow up with that kinda hatred. it f**ks someone up…”

i am v aware theres a lot of you who dont like me or the way i look. you guys have made it very clear since i was probably younger than 12. im used to it. but for the younger kids pls dont let them grow up with that kinda hatred. it fucks someone up just chill the fuck out??? — Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) May 8, 2020

She also announced the imminent arrival of some new music, “and yall can get the f**k over it.”

i have a beautiful ep coming out may 15 and yall can get the fuck over it 💝💝💝💝💝💝💝 — Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) May 8, 2020

Back in March, Cyrus unveiled a single “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus”.

“Religion or spirituality can mean many different things to many different people,” Cyrus said in a press release. “This song is not about or for one religion or belief system. Jesus basically represents a greater understanding and knowledge that everything has its purpose and everything will work itself out the way it’s supposed to.”