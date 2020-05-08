Reba McEntire Unveils New Video For 1997 Hit ‘What If’: ‘Maybe We Can Still Change Things’

Reba McEntire is reviving one of her classics with a topical new video that demonstrates the message is as timely as ever.

On Thursday night, the country music superstar dropped a new video for “What If”, her 1997 hit composed by songwriter extraordinaire Diane Warren, with scenes from the original video intercut with new footage of healthcare workers, first responders, along with people sewing masks and staying connected via laptops.

In a press release accompanying the new video’s release, reports CMT, McEntire says she felt the time was right to re-release the song, in order to share its message of hope during a time when that message is desperately needed.

“This song is as relevant today as it was 23 years ago,” says McEntire in a statement. “That’s the power of a great song and Diane Warren is no stranger to writing great songs. Even though we may not be able to physically reach out with just one hand right now, we can still be there for each other and take care of our neighbours, essential workers, and medical professionals.”

She added: “Re-releasing this song and updated video with its message of care, hope and love felt like the right thing to do. Maybe we still can change things.”