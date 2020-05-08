Little Mix Go Back in Time, Transform Into ’80s Queens For ‘Break Up Song’ Music Video

Little Mix just dropped their music video for “Break Up Song”.

The group transformed into ’80s queens for their latest release, with the clip being partly animated and shot from home during lockdown.

RELATED: Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Talks Upcoming Song Dedicated To Transgender Community

The girls — Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall — spoke to Metro.co.uk about the music video, insisting they thought it was the perfect time to release it.

Thirlwall explained, “It’s actually been kinda cool finding new ways of creating content for our fans.

“We loved the concept of our video so much, so instead of losing it, we thought, Why not turn it into animation. We’ve always wanted to do that with a music video anyway, so now seemed like the perfect time.”

RELATED: Little Mix Release Catchy New Single ‘Break Up Song’

“It was so fun dolling myself up in ’80s glam to shoot the video! It made a nice change from sitting in my PJs and joggers,” the singer continued.

“It’s something to look back on as a positive experience and memory for our fans in these weird times.”