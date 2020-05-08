‘Too Hot To Handle’ Stars Francesca Farago And Harry Jowsey Get Engaged During Virtual Reunion Episode

It’s official! “Too Hot To Handle” contestants Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey are engaged.

After teasing a virtual episode on social media for a few days, Netflix released the highly anticipated special “Extra Hot: The Reunion” on Friday, May 8.

Of course, fans had to sit through the entire hour-long episode to witness the exciting moment.

While giving an update on the status of their relationship, Farago and Jowsey revealed their plans after quarantine.

The 21-year-old Australian piped up and shared that the couple had been looking at engagement rings.

Farago quickly added that she really thought that a proposal should be done in person.

However, Jowsey took it upon himself to whip out a Ring Pop and ask the 26-year-old influencer for her hand in marriage.

Of course, she said yes!

For now, the couple will have to celebrate their engagement virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The full “Extra Hot: The Reunion” special is now available to stream on Netflix.