Keith Urban Announces His Latest Album ‘The Speed of Now Part 1’

Keith Urban has got a new album on the way.

On Friday, the country singer announced to Billboard that he will be releasing The Speed of Now Part 1 on Sept. 18.

In a video recorded in quarantine, Urban jokes, “What have I been up to? A bit of recording, a whole lot of making coffee.”

After a series of time-wasting activities like watching TV, hacking his phone, and driving while listening to “The Chicken Dance”, Urban reveals that the title of his next album came to him back in October.

“I liked it because I felt like life was flying by so fast. Faster and faster all the time,” he says. “But music, for me, has always been the place where it slows down and doesn’t even exist. I would never have imagined that, in 2020, this album title would take on a whole new meaning and yet somehow still feel incredible relevant.”

Next, we see Urban in the studio recording songs like “Change Your Mind”, “Wait” and “Superman”.

The album will be Urban’s first since 2018’s Graffiti U.