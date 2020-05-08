The Reklaws Look Back On Their Childhood In ‘Where I’m From’ Music Video

The Reklaws are celebrating their upbringing in the new music video for “Where I’m From”.

The Canadian country music duo, consisting of siblings Stuart and Jenna Walker, takes viewers back to their childhood in the old home video montage.

“You might think there ain’t much to it / But you wouldn’t know unless you’ve been through it / Think it’s all backroads, bonfires, corn fields and country music / Might be just some town you ain’t heard of,” they sing in the chorus.

The mid-tempo song is a reminder to reconnect with loved ones and appreciate the little things, now more than ever.

While catching up with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante, the duo opens up about how much “Where I’m From” means to them, with Stuart admitting it’s their favourite song they’ve ever written.

“A few other artists that we know were like, ‘Would we be able to have this one?’ We were like, ‘No, we care too much about it,” says the singer. “In this time I think It’s really gonna resonate with people.”

Adds Jenna: “I think this song will bring some brightness and light to everybody and remind them that this doesn’t have to be a fully negative time.”

The Reklaws also gave fans an acoustic performance of “Where I’m From” on ET Canada and the CCMA Foundation’s week-long concert series, “Canada Together: In Concert, Presented by TD”.

Fans can watch their intimate performance below.