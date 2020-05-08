Sandra Bullock And Her Daughter Help Jada Pinkett Smith Give Back To Moms Working On The Frontlines

Jada Pinkett Smith is giving back to a very special group of moms on Friday’s episode of “Red Table Talk” — and a surprise guest joined the show to help her out!

It’s none other than Sandra Bullock, who makes an appearance to bring smiles to moms’ faces in the Mother’s Day–themed episode.

In the episode, Bullock surprises April Buencamino, a nurse manager for the COVID-19 unit at California’s Adventist Health (White Memorial) Hospital.

“April, thank you for — I’m going to try to say this without crying — but thank you for everything that you’re doing because we get to sit here and be home with our families because you are out there doing the hard, hard, hard work. There is not a dinner and a grace that goes by without us sending you the love and appreciation and the gratitude that we as a family have because we are safe,” Bullock tells Buencamino in the episode.

“And you as a mom, I know you’re scared, I know you’re scared on so many levels,” Bullock added. “I bow down to you and your family, I say thank you. We’re just so very grateful for you and everyone that does what you do.” In addition, Bullock is joined by daughter Laila. The episode can be viewed in its entirety below.

Giving back amid the coronavirus pandemic has been important to Bullock, who — together with boyfriend Bryan Randall — donated 6,000 N95 masks to health care workers in Los Angeles. Randall shared the news on Instagram, revealing that Bullock’s two children, 10-year-old Louis and 8-year-old Laila, were the ones who came up with the idea.

“Kids wanted to give masks. 6000 of them went to the warriors on the front lines in downtown LA,” he captioned the Instagram photo of the mask delivery. “Thank you Olivia at #adventistwhitememorial. Thank you Ricardo at #childrenshospitallosangeles… Louis and Lailas note could not have said it better.”

Friday’s episode of “Red Table Talk”, “Mother’s Day Surprises for Coronavirus Heroes,” debuted at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

In addition to Bullock, gospel singer Tamela Mann also makes an appearance as Pinkett Smith and her family honour those working hard to keep us safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

