‘Celebrity IOU’ Will Keep On Making Dreams Come True In Season 2

The Property Brothers are coming back for more “Celebrity IOU”.

On Friday it was announced that the hit HGTV Canada series starring Drew and Jonathan Scott will be coming back for a second season, slated to premiere in early 2021.

The season will bring a new cast of celebrities, helping to renovate the homes of important people in their lives, making dreams come true with plenty of laughs and tears and sweat along the way.

“Celebrity IOU” premiered last month and has featured episodes with Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, Melissa McCarthy, with upcoming episodes set to star Michael Bublé and Rebel Wilson.

“Since its premiere on April 13, ‘Celebrity IOU’ has delivered a strong, consistent weekly performance among all demos,” said Jane Latman, president of HGTV. “This series continues to break records and it delights viewers with feel-good stories about fan-favourite celebs and the people who love and support them off-camera. We have to make more.”

Tune in to “Celebrity IOU” Monday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada.