Muse’s Matt Bellamy Drops New Track ‘Tomorrow’s World’, Which Captures His ‘Mood And Feelings Whilst In Lockdown’

Matt Bellamy just dropped his new single “Tomorrow’s World”.

The Muse frontman goes it alone for his latest track but it could easily be one of the band’s releases, as it features Bellamy’s haunting vocals.

The musician says in a statement, “This song captures my mood and feelings whilst in lockdown. I have been reminded of what really matters in life and have discovered growing optimism, appreciation, and hope for the future.”

Bellamy continues, according to NME: “The song title comes from an old BBC TV show called ‘Tomorrow’s World’, which I watched as a child in the 1980s and always enjoyed the wild futuristic predictions of what life would be like now.”

“It all seems rather lovely, comforting, and naive in retrospect and reminds me that none of us ever really know what the future holds.”