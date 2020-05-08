Wendy Williams Admits She Was ‘Reluctant’ To Film Talk Show From Home After Seeing Other Hosts ‘Looking Disgusting’ On Air

Wendy Williams is throwing shade at her fellow talk show hosts who are working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The host, who has been filming “The Wendy Williams Show” from home, admitted to CNN that she was “reluctant” to produce the show from her living room after seeing her fellow talk hosts “looking disgusting” on air.

“I’m just saying,” she told the network.

“The whole apartment is my office as far as I’m concerned [now],” Williams said. “But no, you know, when quarantine first got started, I was reluctant to do it because I always feel that I give so much of myself when I do the show for the last 11 plus years, that I want a place that I can call my own.”

And luckily for Williams, she has some production help.

“I have the same person come over every single day. He’s on time. He flips the switches, he sits over there, away from me. We get it done,” she explained. “Then my computer shows a whole gang of people from production.”

But when it comes to glam, Williams has it covered, “I’ve got a closet galore, right? I pull out a robe and you know, sit in my chair and I’ve got my stuff around me and I’m a natural. It’s like I am born to do exactly what I’m doing. So, this is not a stretch for me.”