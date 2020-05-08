Kelly Clarkson Tells Seth Meyers Why She ‘Literally Asked To Be Left Alone’ On Her Birthday

When someone’s birthday rolls around, it’s traditional to celebrate with friends and family.

Since that isn’t possible at the moment, Kelly Clarkson went in the opposite direction for her recent 38th birthday.

As she revealed during a virtual appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, she only had one birthday request for her family: to be left alone.

“I literally looked at my husband [Brandon Blackstock], ‘cause it was a rough week of work and non-stop everything, and I said, ‘I don’t want to cook one damn meal. I don’t want to clean one article of clothing. I don’t want to do anything.’ I possibly — if my children were to come in and hug me, that’s fine and then they leave,” she joked.

“So, on my birthday, I literally asked to be left alone, which is funny since we’re all in isolation,” she continued. “But I am not in isolation. I’m constantly surrounded by people. So, I was alone and I enjoyed it and I did nothing but eat stuff that probably I gained 10 pounds on and I watched, you know, whatever I was watching — I don’t even remember.”

However, Clarkson wasn’t completely alone for her big day, revealing that she interviewed “Mary Poppins”/”The Sound of Music” legend Julie Andrews that day, with the interview to appear on her daytime talk show.

“I got to interview Julie Andrews and she — obviously, I’m like a musical theatre kid — and I love her,” Clarkson gushed. “So, it was really cool. I got to interview she and her daughter [Emma Walton Hamilton] and it was literally — we taped it for another airdate but we did it, like, on my birthday. So it was like a birthday gift from God. And it was the best thing ever.”

In another part of the interview Clarkson tells Seth what it’s been like juggling “The Voice” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show” remotely while self-isolating at home with her family.