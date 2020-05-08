Willie Nelson Releases The Perfect Mother’s Day Song ‘I’m The Only Hell My Mama Ever Raised’

Willie Nelson is celebrating Mother’s Day in style.

On Friday, the legendary artist released his latest single “I’m the Only Hell My Mama Ever Raised”, from his 70th studio album to be released in the summer. A cover of the song was written by Wayne Kemp, Bobby Borchers and Mack Vickery and popularized by Johnny Paycheck in 1977.

Nelson’s upcoming album First Rose of Spring is set for release on July 3.

The musician previously released the track “Our Song”, written by Chris Stapleton, from the album.

I can easily say Willie Nelson is one of my biggest musical influences,” Stapleton told Rolling Stone. “It just doesn’t get any better than hearing him sing a song I wrote.”