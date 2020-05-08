Rita Wilson On The Evolution Of Women In Country Music: ‘I Think Sometimes The Pendulum Has To Swing Back & Forth’

Rita Wilson talks about the evolution of women in country music during an interview on Friday’s “Debatable” on SiriusXM.

Country singer Wilson says, “It’s odd to me. Let’s not forget about the era where females dominated country music with [the likes of] Faith Hill, Shania Twain, Reba McEntire…”

She continues, “Somewhere along the line some of that got diffused and it became much more male.

“I think sometimes the pendulum has to swing back and forth and we’ll find a happy medium. I don’t even get played on country radio and I’m not unusual… I’m not complaining, I am wishing that it would be different.

“I’m just out there trying to get around it in whatever ways I can.”

Wilson, who recently recovered from coronavirus with her husband Tom Hanks, also speaks about creating new music while in quarantine.

She then discusses being a guest judge on “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart”, as well as sharing some of her upcoming film projects.