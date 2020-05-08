Chris Hemsworth Shows Off His ‘Extraction’ Training Equipment For Laughs

Chris Hemsworth got super buff for his Netflix smash “Extraction” and now the actor is ready to sort through some of the equipment.

In a new Instagram video the 36-year-old actor struggles with trying to make sense of the equipment he has lying around the house.

“The skipping ropes are a bit big!” he jokes. “The basketballs are way too heavy and they don’t bounce very much,” he says of the medicine balls.

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Opens Up About Being A Dad To His Three Kids

“Just going through some of the workout equipment for ‘Extraction’ training,” he captioned the video.

Hemsworth also posted a “massive thank you” to fans on Instagram for making his action movie a huge success on the streaming platform. Netflix reports over 90 million people have watched the movie in the four weeks since it was released.

“It looks like it is going to be Netflix’s biggest feature film of all time, which is absolutely mind-blowing and we are blown away by the response and the support,” he says.