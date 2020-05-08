‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 5 Cast RuVealed: Meet The Competing Queens

By John Boone, ETOnline.com.

RuPaul's Drag Race/Instagram
RuPaul's Drag Race/Instagram

RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 12 is winding down — as is “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” — but if you thought Mama Ru was going to take her foot off the gas anytime soon, think again: “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 5 premieres next month!

First, a bit of housekeeping. Though it was previously announced that All Stars 5 would move to Showtime this summer, due to “various scheduling and programming adjustments” amid the ongoing Jandemic pandemic, it will stay put on VH1, premiering Friday, June 5.

All Stars 5 will see 10 returning queens compete for a spot in the “Drag Race” Hall of Fame and a cash prize of $100,000. Oh, and there’s a twist. Because of course there’s a twist. “For ‘All Stars 5’, we’ve come up with a new twist that is so twisted, it’s guaranteed to twist your twisted minds,” RuPaul teased.

Without further ado, here are the queens returning to the Werk Room:

Alexis Mateo

Previously: Season 3, All Stars 1
Instagram: @Miss_Alexis_Mateo

Blair St. Clair

Previously: Season 10
Instagram: @Blairst.Clair

Derrick Barry

Previously: Season 8
Instagram: @DerrickBarry

India Ferrah

Previously: Season 3
Instagram: @IndiaFerrah

Jujubee

Previously: Season 2, All Stars 1
Instagram: @Jujubeeonline

Mariah Paris Balenciaga

Previously: Season 3
Instagram: @MUG4DAYZ

Mayhem Miller

Previously: Season 10
Instagram: @TheOnlyMayhem

Miz Cracker

Previously: Season 10
Instagram: @Miz_Cracker

Ongina

Previously: Season 1
Instagram: @Ongina

Shea Couleé

Previously: Season 9
Instagram: @SheaCoulee

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” premieres June 5.

MORE FROM ET:

RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 12 Eliminations: Every Queen Who’s Sashayed Away (So Far)

‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’: See All the Mystery Stars in Drag

Trixie Mattel Reveals the Most Surprising Part of ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP