‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 5 Cast RuVealed: Meet The Competing Queens

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 12 is winding down — as is “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” — but if you thought Mama Ru was going to take her foot off the gas anytime soon, think again: “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 5 premieres next month!

First, a bit of housekeeping. Though it was previously announced that All Stars 5 would move to Showtime this summer, due to “various scheduling and programming adjustments” amid the ongoing Jandemic pandemic, it will stay put on VH1, premiering Friday, June 5.

All Stars 5 will see 10 returning queens compete for a spot in the “Drag Race” Hall of Fame and a cash prize of $100,000. Oh, and there’s a twist. Because of course there’s a twist. “For ‘All Stars 5’, we’ve come up with a new twist that is so twisted, it’s guaranteed to twist your twisted minds,” RuPaul teased.

Without further ado, here are the queens returning to the Werk Room:

Alexis Mateo

Previously: Season 3, All Stars 1

Instagram: @Miss_Alexis_Mateo

Blair St. Clair

Previously: Season 10

Instagram: @Blairst.Clair

Derrick Barry

Previously: Season 8

Instagram: @DerrickBarry

India Ferrah

Previously: Season 3

Instagram: @IndiaFerrah

Jujubee

Previously: Season 2, All Stars 1

Instagram: @Jujubeeonline

Mariah Paris Balenciaga

Previously: Season 3

Instagram: @MUG4DAYZ

Mayhem Miller

Previously: Season 10

Instagram: @TheOnlyMayhem

Miz Cracker

Previously: Season 10

Instagram: @Miz_Cracker

Ongina

Previously: Season 1

Instagram: @Ongina

Shea Couleé

Previously: Season 9

Instagram: @SheaCoulee

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” premieres June 5.

