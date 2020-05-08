Dua Lipa Releases New Animated Music Video For ‘Break My Heart’

Dua Lipa is finding new ways to still release epic music videos amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Lipa dropped her new animated music video for “Break My Heart” Friday.

The clip sees the star blast through space while singing the lyrics questioning, “Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?”

The video went down a storm with Lipa’s army of fans. See some of the reaction below.

Lipa’s release comes after she spoke about the different pressures placed on male and female artists in an interview with GQ.

“I remember going to a show by… a male artist that actually doesn’t do anything on stage. And they got this stellar five-star review,” she shared.

“But then you have women who get up on stage and they’re practically doing cartwheels, costume changes — it’s a spectacle. And then [reviewers] nitpick every little thing.”