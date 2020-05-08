‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Is Back In Business In New Netflix Series Trailer

The babysitters are back in action on Netflix.

On Friday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for the new TV series “The Baby-Sitters Club”, adapted from the classic book series by Ann M. Martin.

“The new show follows the friendships and adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary-Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as they start their babysitting business and all while navigating middle school and growing up,” the official description reads.

Alicia Silverstone also stars in the series as Kristy’s single mother Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, and her love interest Watson Brewer played by Mark Feuerstein.

The 10-episode first season will debut July 3.