Confirmed: Hilary Duff Starring In ‘Younger’ Spin-Off

The rumours were true! “Younger” star Hilary Duff will indeed be going solo in her own spin-off of the hit comedy.

“Younger” creator Darren Star, in the midst of promoting his new Netflix rom-com “Emily in Paris”, confirmed earlier reports that first emerged back in May.

“It’s just something we’ve been thinking about,” says Star in a video interview with Associated Press. “I love Hilary Duff, and I think it’s gonna be something that [will] possibly be a whole different show than ‘Younger’ but sort of it would be her character.”

Filming is about to begin on another season of 'Younger' and creator Darren Star confirms he is planning a spin-off starring @HilaryDuff. pic.twitter.com/VCcFh2cP3g — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) October 1, 2020

Back in May 2020, The Hollywood Reporter cited sources claiming that a Duff-led “Younger” spin-off was being developed by Star, creator of “Younger”.

“Younger” follows the exploits of a 40-something woman (Sutton Foster) who pretends to be in her 20s in order to get a job by posing as an up-and-comer, with Duff playing her millennial boss.

RELATED: Hilary Duff Shares ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot Update — Including Whether Paolo Will Return

According to THR’s initial report, the spin-off would focus on Duff’s character, Kelsey Peters.

While a network hasn’t yet been determined (“Younger” airs on TV Land in the U.S.), sources indicate the Paramount Network is a likely choice.

At the time, representatives for ViacomCBS and Netflix declined THR‘s request for comment.