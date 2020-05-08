Report: Hilary Duff To Star In ‘Younger’ Spin-Off

Will “Younger” star Hilary Duff be going solo in her own spin-off of the hit comedy?

That’s the news coming from The Hollywood Reporter, with sources telling the outlet that a Duff-led “Younger” spin-off is being developed by series creator Darren Star.

“Younger” follows the exploits of a 40-something woman (Sutton Foster) who pretends to be in her 20s in order to get a job by posing as an up-and-comer, with Duff playing her millennial boss.

According to THR, the spin-off would focus on Duff’s character, Kelsey Peters. While a network hasn’t yet been determined (“Younger” airs on TV Land in the U.S.), sources indicate the Paramount Network is a likely choice.

Representatives for ViacomCBS and Netflix declined THR‘s request for comment.

