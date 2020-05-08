Babyface Reflects On ‘Nonstop’ Battle With COVID-19: It ‘Just Kept Hanging Around’

Babyface has prevailed in his battle against COVID-19, but it wasn’t easy.

The singer-songwriter, real name Kenny Edmonds, caught up with CBS on Friday to talk about his bout with the novel coronavirus.

“It was just a sore throat at first, so I thought that’s all it was gonna be,” Babyface explained. “That evening it turned into a fever, it turned into sweats, body aches and the whole bit. It lasted for about five, six days, and the fever just nonstop.”

“Even after five, six days, the fever would come back a little bit. So you thought you were out of it, but it kind of just kept hanging around,” he continued. “The biggest thing is you worry about if it’s going to go to the next level.”

Babyface and his wife both contracted COVID-19 and both have recovered. After recovering, Babyface set up a songwriter battle against Teddy Riley that generated more than 500,000 viewers worldwide.

“I thought it would be great to play the music from Waiting to Exhale, tell the stories, talk about the artists and how it all came together,” he explained.