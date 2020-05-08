Gwyneth Paltrow Passes The Torch Of ‘Most Controversial Baby Name’ To Elon Musk And Grimes

Gwyneth Paltrow is happily sharing the title of “most controversial baby name” with new parents Grimes and Elon Musk.

The Tesla CEO and singer welcomed a baby boy, named X Æ A-12, earlier this week but the new arrival’s name is whats making headlines.

Upon hearing the news of little X Æ A-12’s arrival, Paltrow recalled the controversy surrounding the birth of her daughter, Apple, 15 years ago.

Paltrow, then married to Coldplay rocker Chris Martin, and her name choice became a pop culture phenomenon. The former couple later welcomed son Moses together.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow, Emily Blunt & More Celebs Read Texts From Their Moms On ‘Kimmel’

“Chris Martin, I think we got beat for most controversial baby name,” Paltrow commented on InStyle magazine’s post to Instagram announcing the birth of Musk and Grimes’ son.

Musk explained the controversial name while appearing on an epic 2-hour interview on “The Joe Rogan Experience”.

“First of all, my partner is the one that actually mostly came up with the name… she’s great at names,” he said. “It’s just X, the letter X, and then the Æ is pronounced ‘Ash’ and then A-12 is my contribution. Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71. Coolest plane ever. It’s true.”