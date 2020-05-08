Kristin Chenoweth On The Reaction To Her Hot Boyfriend: ‘You Can’t Have Him’

Kristin Chenoweth’s sex life is doing well during quarantine.

The multi-talented star spoke with Andy Cohen for a virtual “Watch What Happens Live”, where she gave a bit of insight on her very private relationship with guitarist Josh Bryant.

“What was your reaction when everyone freaked out over your hot boyfriend on the Rosie [O’Donnell] livestream? And how has quarantine been for your sex life?” Cohen asked.

The Tony Award winner laughed before answering as Bryant sat just off camera, “Let me start with the latter part. You know, a lady doesn’t speak on those such things, but it’s been great. But it’s been great — don’t be confused!”

Chenoweth then addressed the reaction when Bryant appeared on O’Donnell’s charity livestream for The Actors Fund.

“It’s wonderful to have ladies — and men — writing in wanting my boyfriend, but you can’t have him! So, all you b**ches, move back,” she teased.

Chenoweth and Bryant have been dating since 2018 and even walked some red carpets together, but the livestream shot him into Internet stardom.