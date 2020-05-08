Ali Wentworth Defends Husband George Stephanopoulos After He Was Seen Outdoors Without A Mask

Ali Wentworth is standing by her husband.

On Friday, the comedian appeared on “The Wendy Williams Show” and defended George Stephanopoulos against critics who slammed him after he was spotted outdoors last month without a mask on.

“Why is everybody going after my husband?” Wentworth said, according to People, noting that in the photo her husband was “walking on a vacant road” with “nobody around.”

“Nobody talks about the fact that we are helping all these underserved kids, we’re helping all these people, George is doing the news, we’re donating,” she continued. “It’s like, ‘No, no, George isn’t wearing his mask!'”

Stephanopoulos and Wentworth both tested positive for COVID-19 in late March and early-April.

Wentworth told Williams she was “deathly ill,” and that she recently had a relapse in her condition.

“I started getting windy and tired again, so I had to relax,” she said. “This is now over a month [later].”

She added that Stephanopoulos suffered much milder symptoms, joking, “It’s a good thing we have a good solid marriage, otherwise I would file for divorce over the fact that he got no symptoms.”