Jimmy Kimmel Sort Of Not Really Apologizes For Mike Pence’s ‘Staged Publicity Stunt’

Jimmy Kimmel is offering a tongue-in-cheek apology after being shunned for his criticism of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

During his “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” monologue on Thursday, Kimmel ripped into a video of Pence carrying empty boxes of personal protective equipment to a Virginia nursing home. Pence asked if he could “carry the empty ones… Just for the camera.”

No, Mike Pence, the health care heroes on the frontlines don't need you to carry the empty boxes "just for the camera." There are more than 75,000 Americans dead, so they don't need your jokes — they need the personal protective equipment that is going to save lives. pic.twitter.com/nVD3IjtiNt — Matt Hill (@thematthill) May 8, 2020

It turns out that was only a snippet from the full video, which clearly shows Pence carrying full boxes of PPE. It confirmed the Vice President was simply making a joke while delivering equipment to the nursing home.

Pence’s director of campaign communications, Jon Thompson, called Kimmel’s monologue “absolute garbage” and that he should have shown “the full clip from CSPAN, not the one he selectively edited.”

Kimmel apologized on Friday for the blunder but doubled down that Pence was simply doing the good deed as a publicity stunt.

“It would appear that @vp was joking about carrying empty boxes for a staged publicity stunt,” Kimmel wrote. “The full video reveals that he was carrying full boxes for a staged publicity stunt. My apologies. I know how dearly this administration values truth.”