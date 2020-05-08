Elisabeth Moss Is Author Shirley Jackson In The Twisty Thriller ‘Shirley’

Elisabeth Moss earned raves for her performance as author Shirley Jackson in the twisty thriller “Shirley” following its debut at the Sundance Film Festival. Now, the film’s first trailer has arrived to make viewers feel “thrillingly horrible.”

Inspired by the novel of the same name, “Shirley” stars Moss as The Lottery and Haunting Of Hill House author, who along with her literary critic husband Stanley (Michael Stuhlbarg) welcome a young couple (Logan Lerman and Odessa Young) into their home. Faced with writer’s block over her next novel, the ruthless couple begins to toy with the naive newlyweds under their roof in the dark drama that oozes sexual tension and hints of danger in the trailer.

RELATED: ‘Invisible Man’ Prank Terrifies Elisabeth Moss At Press Junket

“What happens to all lost girls: they go mad,” Moss whispers menacingly in the trailer.

Directed by Josephine Decker, “Shirley” will arrive on VOD and in select drive-in theatres on June 5.