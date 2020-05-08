Kelly Clarkson Says The Only Birthday Gift She Asked For Was Alone Time: ‘It Was Glorious’

Despite being in lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kelly Clarkson had only one wish for her birthday on April 24.

“What I asked for for my birthday, I was like ‘I don’t want one gift. The one thing I want is to not see anyone. I don’t want to cook one damn meal. I don’t want to clean one article of clothing. I don’t want to work, I don’t want to do anything. I just want to lay in my bed and be the most apathetic human you’ve ever seen.’ So that’s literally what I did for my birthday and it was glorious,” the singer tells ET Canada digital reporter Graeme O’Neil.

“I wish my birthday could last 48 hours. It’s the simple things of just alone time,” she adds.

Clarkson is currently in quarantine with her family at the rustic ranch they own in rural Montana, and it looks like the “Love So Soft” singer is really taking on that country lifestyle.

On May 2, the “American Idol” alum tweeted to her 12.3 million followers that she was experiencing serious dryer problems.

Dryer doesn’t work so I am hanging stuff outside like I’m living in Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman times. I feel like my patience and tolerance is being tested lately and, well, all I can say is I’m not thriving. pic.twitter.com/RlGlkk9l5u — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) May 2, 2020

“Our dryer still doesn’t work by the way and our washer breaks too,” Clarkson hilariously reveals. “You have to start it like five times. Literally, it’s Murphy’s Law around here, what can go wrong will go wrong.”

My stuff that’s drying outside just flew away with the wind HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA oh dear Jesus….

I’m officially saying goodbye to today and I’m gonna start fresh tomorrow. Hope everyone else doing great! pic.twitter.com/bn7xF8nNBQ — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) May 2, 2020

It seems as though her followers had something to say about how she decided to dry the rest of her clean clothing.

“Everybody kept saying ‘you didn’t put enough clothespins’ like y’all, I ain’t got no clothespins, I’m hanging it on the side of the porch like I’m in a cabin,” she shares.

“There’s no clothesline and so they just flew off cause our cabin, it sits upon a mountain top in Montana, so it’s so windy, it sounds like God is angry all the time,” continues Clarkson. “I thought I had kind of placed everything down, cause it sat out there for like a good 15 minutes and it seemed fine and then I chased it into the forest.”

“I literally was laughing and crying at the same time picking it up,” the singer expresses.