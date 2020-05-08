PETA Is Selling A ‘Tiger King’ Halloween Costume Featuring Joe Exotic Behind Bars

PETA is proving it’s never too late to start thinking about Halloween.

The animal rights organization is now accepting orders for its “Tiger Killer” costume of “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic. The costume features a blonde mullet wig, moustache, orange jumpsuit, prison bars and a plush tiger.

With Netflix claiming over 64 million households have tuned in to “Tiger King”, PETA says the intent behind the pop culture costume to to “remind everyone who the true villain of ‘Tiger King‘ is: notorious tiger abuser Joseph “Joe Exotic” Maldonado-Passage.”

“‘Tiger King’ has exposed tiger exhibitors as ghouls who steal cubs from their mothers, exploit them as living photo props, and then often discard or kill them when they grow up,” says PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet, who also appears in the docuseries. “This Halloween, PETA will poke some pointed fun at a tiger killer who belongs behind bars, where he can no longer harm a hair on any animal’s head.”

The $159.99 costume is available on PETA’s website with plans to ship by July 31.

The organization has successfully removed nearly 50 animals from Maldonado-Passage’s custody, “all of whom are thriving at reputable sanctuaries”. PETA has also filed two lawsuits “against facilities that acquired big-cat cubs” from him.

Maldonado-Passage is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence on 17 counts of animal abuse and two counts of murder for hire in a plot to kill Big Cat Rescue’s Carole Baskin.