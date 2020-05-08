Sharon Osbourne And Marie Osmond Receive Emotional Mother’s Day Surprises In Heartwarming Episode Of ‘The Talk’

Global‘s “The Talk” celebrated Mother’s Day on Friday’s edition of the daytime talk show, and co-host moms Sharon Osbourne and Marie Osmond received some sweet surprises from their kids.

Osbourne’s daughter, Kelly, dropped by for a virtual appearance.

“I was telling my mom, now more than ever, I have realized the importance of my mom,” said Kelly of Sharon. “Because when I’m scared, when I don’t know what’s going on, and you see all these people suffering, sometimes you just need your mom.”

She continued: “My mom has been so amazing with me, because I’ve been alone most of this time, and without her, I don’t think I could have got through it. So, I love you Mom.”

She then presented her mom with a special gift for her dog, Bella: a dog stroller and new dress.

“I just love and adore my Kelly Tots. I can’t thank you for everything you do for my life. In my days, there’s not one day that you don’t make me happy, even when you’re naughty. I love you so much,” said Sharon.

“Excuse me,” Kelly jokingly interjected. “I have been very well behaved for quite a few years now, so.”

Also receiving a sweet surprise was Osmond, with a visit from her children and grandchildren.

“Thank you for always being a great example of what a mom, what a wife, should be,” said her eldest son, Stephen.

“You’re a wonderful grandmother to my children,” said daughter Rachel, while her other daughter Jes added, “I’m just so grateful you’re my mom. I couldn’t have asked for one better… I’m glad you adopted me.”

“I think you look beautiful. I’ve taught you well,” said Osmond’s daughter Brianna, who does her mom’s makeup on the show. “We are so proud of you on your transition from Vegas to ‘The Talk’.”

All that love made Osmond emotional. As she fought back tears, she exclaimed, “Thank you so much my angels. I’m just the most blessed woman on the planet. I love all my children. They are the happiest things in my existence. And my grandkids, it’s like my kids on steroids. It’s just so amazing and I love you all… It’s the happiest thing I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Global.