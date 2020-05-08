Jake Gyllenhaal Gets Candid About Wanting To Start A Family: ‘I Do Hope To Be A Father One Day’

Jake Gyllenhaal has revealed his dreams of wanting to have a family.

The actor opened up about having kids with British Vogue, revealing he’s ready to become a father.

“Yes, of course, I do. I definitely do,” Gyllenhaal gushed. “The act of making love to make a child…. the real thing is life. You get to the end of the show and that’s what it’s about. Children. Children and art.”

But right now, as he focuses on his relationship with his own family and girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu, Gyllenhaal said, “Seeing life as something that is, you know, fleeting, and the world being as it is now,” he began, “I’ve turned to my family, I’ve turned to my friends and I’ve turned to love. I’m a little less interested in the work, I would say, and more interested in that.”

And admitted he will remain focused on relationships after years of prioritizing his career.

That’s the struggle all the time,” he said. “I’m interested in my life, even more so than my work. I’ve reached a point in my career where I feel hungry in a different way. I’ve seen how much of my life I’ve neglected as a result of being committed to that work and that idea.”

Gyllenhaal also gushed about his sister, actress Maggie Gyllenhaal and their mother Naomi Foner.

“My mother and my sister are some of the most extraordinary people I know,” he said. “Our vulnerability with each other, our ability to communicate about how tough times can be is what I’m most proud of in my family. For everything I hope to pass on, that’s the most important.”

Gyllenhaal and Cadieu have been linked since December.