Justin And Hailey Bieber Answer Fan Questions About Anxiety And Dealing With The Spotlight

Justin and Hailey Bieber tuned into Facebook Live for another session of “The Biebers On Watch”.

The two answered questions from their home in Canada, including how the Canadian-born musician can know who to trust.

“It is very hard to be transparent with people,” he said, but his faith in Jesus “is the foundation of his life” and helps him tell his story with others.

“Whenever people say things that aren’t true, I go back to the Bible,” the singer added, while sharing that his faith gets him through most circumstances.

And while he is confident in his Christianity and wants to share it with his fans, it isn’t always easy to read the backlash from those who don’t feel he should be speaking about religion.

“It is scary to wonder what people will think of what you believe in,” he said.

Another question was aimed towards Hailey and how they “manage to be a couple when everyone feels like they have a say in their relationship.”

“It is definitely not easy,” the model responded. “Justin knows I have a hard time with the things people say and the ways people make comparisons….The way they have made me feel like less of a woman.”

She added, “I think when people have a lot to say or go out of there way to make people feel less than it is because they are going through something bad. It helps to remind myself that that person is going through something themself.”

Hailey and Justin then both spoke about their on-again, off-again relationship before getting married and the headlines they would read.

“People think they know, they invent details that aren’t even true,” she said. “There is a lot people don’t know.”

On a similar note, Justin addressed how he deals with his anxiety.

He noted that he was given a “list” from a pastor with words like “imbalance,” “integrity” and “isolation.” If the words were “lined up in your life, it would help with your anxiety.”

“The Biebers On Watch” is a 12-episode Facebook Watch series, which premiered on Monday, May 4.