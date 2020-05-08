Jim Parsons Explains Why He Bleached His Hair Blonde In Quarantine

Jim Parsons can currently be seen as a seriously sleazy Tinseltown agent in Netflix’s “Hollywood”, and the former “Big Bang Theory” star is among the members of the cast to join SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle for a Virtual Town Hall.

Cagle couldn’t help but notice Parsons’ new look, with his hair now bleached blonde, and asked what was up.

“Quarantine causes changes and I wanted to shake things up for the husband, who only has one companion,” Parsons explained, referencing husband Todd Spiewak, whom he wed in May 2017.

“Now he’s got sort of one-and-a-half companions,” Parsons continued. “You know, a little new thing to jazz it up.”

SiriusXM’s Virtual Town Hall with the cast of Netflix’s “Hollywood” will air on Monday, May 11 on SiriusXM Stars (channel 109) at 7:00 pm ET with rebroadcasts throughout the week. The Town Hall will also be available on demand on the SiriusXM app.